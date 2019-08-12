Reviewing Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC)’s and Its Competitors results

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) is a company in the Technical Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.77% of all Technical Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.60% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. 0.00% 5.10% 2.30% Industry Average 3.79% 9.48% 4.31%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. N/A 77 24.30 Industry Average 111.45M 2.94B 25.30

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.43 2.91

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. currently has an average target price of $87.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. The peers have a potential upside of 43.78%. Given Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. -3.67% -2.7% 6.34% 29.06% 23.19% 41.14% Industry Average 6.94% 6.99% 19.15% 29.94% 20.83% 38.93%

For the past year Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s peers have 1.70 and 1.41 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.22 which is 21.60% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. The company also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical designs for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies. In addition, it offers traditional field construction, modular construction consulting, and environmental remedial construction services. Further, the company provides operations and maintenance services that include managing subcontractors and other on-site personnel; and offering process plant maintenance, management and technical support, and program management services, as well as offers systems integration and communication, information technology, and data security solutions. It serves various industries and markets, such as oil and gas exploration, production, and refining; chemicals and polymers; aerospace, defense, and environmental programs; buildings; infrastructure and telecommunications; mining and minerals; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; power; pulp and paper; technology and manufacturing; and food and consumer products, and others. The company provides its services through approximately 200 offices located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.