Reviewing Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)’s and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s results

Both Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box Inc. 81 2.55 N/A 4.57 15.72 FAT Brands Inc. 4 2.93 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jack in the Box Inc. and FAT Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jack in the Box Inc. and FAT Brands Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -21.2% 14.4% FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Jack in the Box Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FAT Brands Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Jack in the Box Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FAT Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Jack in the Box Inc. and FAT Brands Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box Inc. 2 1 2 2.40 FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jack in the Box Inc.’s average price target is $86.8, while its potential downside is -3.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jack in the Box Inc. and FAT Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.2%. About 1.5% of Jack in the Box Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.4% of FAT Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack in the Box Inc. -3.91% -10.07% -6.64% -11.76% -12.73% -7.47% FAT Brands Inc. -4.56% -7.56% -22.65% -25.28% -39.05% -17.65%

For the past year Jack in the Box Inc. has stronger performance than FAT Brands Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jack in the Box Inc. beats FAT Brands Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.