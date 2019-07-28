Reviewing Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)’s and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s results

Since Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 136 6.75 N/A 3.66 36.87 Tenable Holdings Inc. 29 10.39 N/A -0.84 0.00

Demonstrates Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7% Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tenable Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Tenable Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$150 is Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 71.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.31% -6.41% 0.97% -4.71% 10.3% 6.57% Tenable Holdings Inc. 4.2% -10.12% 0.24% -1.47% 0% 29.7%

For the past year Jack Henry & Associates Inc. was less bullish than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tenable Holdings Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.