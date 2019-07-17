Reviewing Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)’s and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s results

As Business Software & Services businesses, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 135 6.76 N/A 3.66 36.87 Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.43 N/A 0.31 9.58

Demonstrates Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Perion Network Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Perion Network Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.79% and an $150 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.9% of Perion Network Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.31% -6.41% 0.97% -4.71% 10.3% 6.57% Perion Network Ltd. 0% -6.56% -1.64% 0.34% 7.17% 15%

For the past year Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Perion Network Ltd.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Perion Network Ltd.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.