Reviewing Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)’s and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s results

Both Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 135 6.74 N/A 3.66 36.87 CyberArk Software Ltd. 111 13.66 N/A 1.26 99.94

In table 1 we can see Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CyberArk Software Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7% CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 11.2% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has a 7.21% upside potential and an average target price of $150. Competitively the average target price of CyberArk Software Ltd. is $136.89, which is potential 2.63% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is looking more favorable than CyberArk Software Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 85.3%. About 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.85% are CyberArk Software Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.31% -6.41% 0.97% -4.71% 10.3% 6.57% CyberArk Software Ltd. -1.75% 3.47% 46.01% 63.09% 116.48% 70.11%

For the past year Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has weaker performance than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats CyberArk Software Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.