Reviewing j2 Global Inc. (JCOM)’s and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s results

As Internet Software & Services companies, j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio j2 Global Inc. 86 3.29 N/A 2.88 30.97 Snap Inc. 12 15.95 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of j2 Global Inc. and Snap Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of j2 Global Inc. and Snap Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets j2 Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Snap Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -39%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of j2 Global Inc. Its rival Snap Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Snap Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than j2 Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for j2 Global Inc. and Snap Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score j2 Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Snap Inc. 1 10 7 2.39

The average target price of j2 Global Inc. is $95, with potential upside of 13.99%. Meanwhile, Snap Inc.’s average target price is $16.28, while its potential upside is 0.87%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that j2 Global Inc. seems more appealing than Snap Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

j2 Global Inc. and Snap Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.7%. Insiders owned 5.8% of j2 Global Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.6% of Snap Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) j2 Global Inc. -2.13% -0.7% 3.08% 21.11% 5.54% 28.41% Snap Inc. -4.6% 17.07% 50% 155.71% 36.92% 204.9%

For the past year j2 Global Inc. was less bullish than Snap Inc.

Summary

j2 Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Snap Inc.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations. This segment provides online fax services under the eFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer names; on-demand voice and unified communications services under the eVoice and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, and SugarSync names; hosted email security, email encryption, and email filtering and archival services under the FuseMail name; email marketing services under the Campaigner name; and cloud-based customer relationship management solutions under the CampaignerCRM name. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of Web properties, including PCMag.com, IGN.com, Speedtest.net, AskMen.com, TechBargains.com, Offers.com, and Everydayhealth.com that offer technology products, gaming and lifestyle products and services, news and commentary related products, speed testing for Internet and network connections, and online deals and discounts for consumers, as well as professional networking tools, targeted emails, and white papers for IT professionals. This segment also sells display and video advertising solutions, as well as targets advertising across the Internet; sells business-to-business leads for IT vendors; promotes deals and discounts on its Web properties for consumers; and licenses the right to use PCMag's Editors' Choice logo and other copyrighted editorial content to businesses. The company was formerly known as j2 Global Communications, Inc. and changed its name to j2 Global, Inc. in December 2011. j2 Global, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company. It offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. The company also provides a suite of content tools for partners to build, edit, and publish snaps and attachments based on editorial content; and Spectacles, which are sunglasses that capture video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Venice, California.