Reviewing J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s results

Both J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 38 3.59 N/A 0.34 104.35 UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.85 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates J.W. Mays Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

J.W. Mays Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 114.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.14 beta. UMH Properties Inc. on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for J.W. Mays Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.W. Mays Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, UMH Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 49.31% and its average price target is $19.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both J.W. Mays Inc. and UMH Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4% and 59.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, UMH Properties Inc. has 8.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. had bearish trend while UMH Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

J.W. Mays Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.