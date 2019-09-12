Reviewing J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s results

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 37 3.60 N/A 0.34 104.35 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -188.69 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of J.W. Mays Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of J.W. Mays Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.14 beta indicates that J.W. Mays Inc. is 114.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares and 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance while Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 13.81% stronger performance.

Summary

J.W. Mays Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.