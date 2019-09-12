Reviewing J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s results

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|37
|3.60
|N/A
|0.34
|104.35
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|-188.69
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of J.W. Mays Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of J.W. Mays Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|0.00%
|1.3%
|1%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
Volatility and Risk
A -0.14 beta indicates that J.W. Mays Inc. is 114.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares and 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|3.06%
|-5.24%
|-12.75%
|-7.74%
|-16.02%
|-9.43%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance while Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 13.81% stronger performance.
Summary
J.W. Mays Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
