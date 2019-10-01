Reviewing J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s results

We are contrasting J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 0.34 104.35 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 18.55 173.70M 0.50 29.50

Table 1 highlights J.W. Mays Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brandywine Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J.W. Mays Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. J.W. Mays Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% Brandywine Realty Trust 1,188,911,704.31% 7.6% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.14 beta indicates that J.W. Mays Inc. is 114.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Brandywine Realty Trust on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered J.W. Mays Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.W. Mays Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 0 1.00

Brandywine Realty Trust on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 consensus target price and a 4.03% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both J.W. Mays Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance while Brandywine Realty Trust has 14.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats J.W. Mays Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.