Reviewing J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s results

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 37 3.69 N/A 0.34 104.35 American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.28 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see J.W. Mays Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

J.W. Mays Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors American Finance Trust Inc.