Reviewing J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s results

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|37
|3.69
|N/A
|0.34
|104.35
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.28
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
In table 1 we can see J.W. Mays Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|0.00%
|1.3%
|1%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|3.06%
|-5.24%
|-12.75%
|-7.74%
|-16.02%
|-9.43%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
For the past year J.W. Mays Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than American Finance Trust Inc.
Summary
J.W. Mays Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors American Finance Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.