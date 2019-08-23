Reviewing J.Jill Inc. (JILL)’s and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s results

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. 4 0.11 N/A 0.53 4.04 The Gap Inc. 22 0.41 N/A 2.86 6.82

Demonstrates J.Jill Inc. and The Gap Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The Gap Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than J.Jill Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. J.Jill Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Gap Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of J.Jill Inc. and The Gap Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.6% The Gap Inc. 0.00% 30.7% 11.3%

Liquidity

1 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of J.Jill Inc. Its rival The Gap Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. The Gap Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than J.Jill Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for J.Jill Inc. and The Gap Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Gap Inc. 0 6 1 2.14

Meanwhile, The Gap Inc.’s consensus price target is $33.13, while its potential upside is 95.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.9% of J.Jill Inc. shares and 62.1% of The Gap Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3% of J.Jill Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.5% of The Gap Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15% The Gap Inc. 0.93% 8.57% -24.21% -22.77% -34.72% -24.3%

For the past year The Gap Inc. has weaker performance than J.Jill Inc.

Summary

The Gap Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors J.Jill Inc.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.