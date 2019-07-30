Reviewing J.Jill Inc. (JILL)’s and L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s results

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB), both competing one another are Apparel Stores companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. 4 0.13 N/A 0.69 6.67 L Brands Inc. 26 0.55 N/A 2.30 9.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of J.Jill Inc. and L Brands Inc. L Brands Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than J.Jill Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. J.Jill Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than L Brands Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has J.Jill Inc. and L Brands Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 5% L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.2% 8.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of J.Jill Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, L Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. J.Jill Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than L Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for J.Jill Inc. and L Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 L Brands Inc. 1 6 4 2.36

On the other hand, L Brands Inc.’s potential upside is 17.47% and its average price target is $30.73.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of J.Jill Inc. shares and 75.3% of L Brands Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.3% of J.Jill Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of L Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. -11% -10.14% -5.28% 1.36% -1.19% 3.07% L Brands Inc. -7.88% -10.98% -18.12% -38.47% -32.41% -12.5%

For the past year J.Jill Inc. had bullish trend while L Brands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

L Brands Inc. beats J.Jill Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.