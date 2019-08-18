Reviewing J.Jill Inc. (JILL)’s and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN). The two are both Apparel Stores companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. 4 0.09 N/A 0.53 4.04 Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 7 0.03 N/A -16.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates J.Jill Inc. and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.6% Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 0.00% -55.6% -21.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of J.Jill Inc. are 1 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. J.Jill Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

J.Jill Inc. and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.9% and 72.1%. Insiders held 3% of J.Jill Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15% Francesca’s Holdings Corporation -2.19% -40.85% -60.02% -68.02% -96.74% -73.13%

For the past year J.Jill Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors J.Jill Inc. beats Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The companyÂ’s apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 671 boutiques under the name francescaÂ’s in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.