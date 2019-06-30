Reviewing J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP)’s and Its Peers results

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) is a company in the Department Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.95% of all Department Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Department Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has J. C. Penney Company Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney Company Inc. 0.00% -21.40% -3.10% Industry Average 3.61% 25.60% 9.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares J. C. Penney Company Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney Company Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.09B 30.27B 12.80

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for J. C. Penney Company Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney Company Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.75 3.33 2.04

$1.9 is the consensus price target of J. C. Penney Company Inc., with a potential upside of 66.67%. The competitors have a potential upside of 24.52%. Given J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J. C. Penney Company Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of J. C. Penney Company Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. C. Penney Company Inc. -6.06% 0% -9.49% -7.46% -55.87% 19.23% Industry Average 3.93% 5.78% 7.30% 1.49% 20.15% 13.27%

For the past year J. C. Penney Company Inc. has stronger performance than J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of J. C. Penney Company Inc. are 1.5 and 0.3. Competitively, J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s competitors have 1.58 and 0.40 for Current and Quick Ratio. J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than J. C. Penney Company Inc.

Risk and Volatility

J. C. Penney Company Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s competitors are 26.33% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Dividends

J. C. Penney Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors J. C. Penney Company Inc.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and appliances, as well as provides various services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating. As of February January 28, 2017, it operated approximately 1,013 department stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.