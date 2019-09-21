Reviewing J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX)’s and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s results

We are comparing J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 11 0.69 N/A 0.45 23.88 Yum China Holdings Inc. 44 1.97 N/A 1.55 29.45

Table 1 demonstrates J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Yum China Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Yum China Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.3% Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 12.4%

Liquidity

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yum China Holdings Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Yum China Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 8.82% and its average price target is $48.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 82%. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Yum China Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -3.84% -2.18% -3.06% 25.67% 1.13% 30.86% Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7%

For the past year J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Yum China Holdings Inc.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.