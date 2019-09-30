Reviewing J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX)’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s results

As Restaurants businesses, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 12 0.00 12.48M 0.45 23.88 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 165 -43.97 21.63M 9.08 19.12

Table 1 highlights J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 107,216,494.85% 5.4% 3.3% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 13,126,593.03% 35.7% 14%

Volatility & Risk

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s potential upside is 4.16% and its average price target is $167.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.96% are Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -3.84% -2.18% -3.06% 25.67% 1.13% 30.86% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 5.66% 6.46% 21.31% 10.52%

For the past year J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. beats J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The companyÂ’s gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items. As of September 14, 2017, it operated 645 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.