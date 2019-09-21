Reviewing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s results

Both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 32 2.54 N/A 2.26 13.87

In table 1 we can see Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.