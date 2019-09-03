Reviewing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s results

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 30.38 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 0%. Comparatively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.