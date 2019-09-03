Reviewing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s results

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|30.38
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 0%. Comparatively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.