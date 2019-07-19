Reviewing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.33 N/A 1.33 19.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 1.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.