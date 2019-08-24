Reviewing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s results

Both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 32.83%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
