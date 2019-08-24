Reviewing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s results

Both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 32.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.