Reviewing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (:)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 279.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 90.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.