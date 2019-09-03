Reviewing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s results

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
