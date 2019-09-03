Reviewing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s results

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.