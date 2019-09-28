Reviewing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s results

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.