Reviewing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s results

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.