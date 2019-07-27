Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s results

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has IVERIC bio Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

12 and 12 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. Its rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IVERIC bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.