Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

This is a contrast between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 9.61 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IVERIC bio Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.1 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for IVERIC bio Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential upside of 334.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.