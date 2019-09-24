Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IVERIC bio Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Volatility and Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has stronger performance than OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 7 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.