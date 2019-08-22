Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.