Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

This is a contrast between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.96 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IVERIC bio Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 79.4%. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.