Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Since IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IVERIC bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.