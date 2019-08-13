Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 MannKind Corporation 1 4.94 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IVERIC bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 average target price and a 202.73% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 27.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.