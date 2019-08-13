Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.94
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us IVERIC bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
IVERIC bio Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 average target price and a 202.73% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 27.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.