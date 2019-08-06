Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

We are contrasting IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 14.61 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IVERIC bio Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 3.7% respectively. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.