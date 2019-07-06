Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 78.55 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has IVERIC bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for IVERIC bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 71.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.1% and 41.6% respectively. 0.4% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.