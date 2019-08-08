Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 59.28 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 2.57 beta is the reason why it is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12 and 12 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

IVERIC bio Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, which is potential 539.84% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has stronger performance than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.