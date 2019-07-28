Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.17 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of IVERIC bio Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.9% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.