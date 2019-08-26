Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 0.69%. Insiders held 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.