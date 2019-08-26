Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
IVERIC bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 0.69%. Insiders held 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
