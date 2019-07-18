Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of IVERIC bio Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.37 beta means IVERIC bio Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.1 beta is the reason why it is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 consensus price target and a 525.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.