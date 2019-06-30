Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s results

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 has IVERIC bio Inc. and Celyad SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 6.89% of Celyad SA shares. About 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Celyad SA.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.