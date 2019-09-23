Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IVERIC bio Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 0%. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has stronger performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.