Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.14 N/A 2.79 20.85

Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than IVERIC bio Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is currently more affordable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of IVERIC bio Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 27.1 and 27.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus target price is $85, while its potential upside is 50.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 59.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats IVERIC bio Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.