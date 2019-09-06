Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights IVERIC bio Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Biofrontera AG on 5 of the 7 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.