Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 600.00% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 14.3%. About 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bullish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.