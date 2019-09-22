Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1199.45 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for IVERIC bio Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, which is potential 131.02% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 0%. Insiders held 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.