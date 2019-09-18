Reviewing IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1114.43 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights IVERIC bio Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of IVERIC bio Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ardelyx Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.86 beta.

12 and 12 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. Its rival Ardelyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.