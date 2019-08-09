Reviewing Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)’s and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)’s results

Both Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 33 2.57 N/A 2.72 10.72 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.59 N/A -0.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Westell Technologies Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Westell Technologies Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Westell Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.63% for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. with consensus price target of $42.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.1% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares and 17.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares. 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Westell Technologies Inc.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.