Reviewing Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)’s and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH)’s results

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 33 2.57 N/A 2.72 10.72 Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.59 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Quarterhill Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Quarterhill Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1% Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Quarterhill Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Quarterhill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is $42, with potential upside of 45.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.63% of Quarterhill Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Quarterhill Inc. has 2.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98% Quarterhill Inc. 0% 12.73% 12.73% 27.24% 12.53% 25.58%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has -8.98% weaker performance while Quarterhill Inc. has 25.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Quarterhill Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.