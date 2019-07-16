Reviewing Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)’s and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)’s results

Both Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 34 2.68 N/A 2.88 11.34 Iteris Inc. 5 2.27 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Iteris Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 43.3% 20.4% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -12.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. Iteris Inc.’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Its rival Iteris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iteris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Iteris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a consensus price target of $42, and a 39.49% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Iteris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 38% respectively. 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Iteris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.04% -9.72% -4.42% -9.47% 4.74% 1.93% Iteris Inc. 7.9% 23.57% 16.11% 13.07% 4.22% 39.14%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has weaker performance than Iteris Inc.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Iteris Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.