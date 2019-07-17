Reviewing Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)’s and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s results

This is a contrast between Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 34 2.69 N/A 2.88 11.34 Inseego Corp. 5 1.94 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Inseego Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 43.3% 20.4% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Competitively, Inseego Corp. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inseego Corp. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inseego Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Inseego Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 38.80% for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. with consensus price target of $42. Competitively Inseego Corp. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 19.05%. Based on the data given earlier, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is looking more favorable than Inseego Corp., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Inseego Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 78.9%. About 28.5% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Inseego Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.04% -9.72% -4.42% -9.47% 4.74% 1.93% Inseego Corp. 10.13% 6.38% 3.31% 23.46% 180.9% 20.48%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Inseego Corp.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Inseego Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.