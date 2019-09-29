Reviewing ITT Inc. (ITT)’s and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s results

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 58 1.41 87.49M 3.38 18.48 Luxfer Holdings PLC 16 0.87 23.24M 0.43 45.77

Table 1 demonstrates ITT Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Luxfer Holdings PLC seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ITT Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ITT Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ITT Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 150,274,819.65% 17% 7.9% Luxfer Holdings PLC 145,340,838.02% 6.6% 3%

Risk & Volatility

ITT Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.57. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ITT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Luxfer Holdings PLC which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. ITT Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ITT Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Luxfer Holdings PLC 0 0 0 0.00

ITT Inc.’s average price target is $69, while its potential upside is 12.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ITT Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 91.6%. ITT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Luxfer Holdings PLC has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42%

For the past year ITT Inc. was more bullish than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Summary

ITT Inc. beats Luxfer Holdings PLC on 13 of the 14 factors.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.