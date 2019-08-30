Reviewing ITT Inc. (ITT)’s and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s results

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 60 1.80 N/A 3.38 18.48 Kornit Digital Ltd. 27 6.94 N/A 0.29 109.09

Demonstrates ITT Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Kornit Digital Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ITT Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ITT Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Kornit Digital Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ITT Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5%

Volatility & Risk

ITT Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

ITT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Kornit Digital Ltd. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Kornit Digital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ITT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ITT Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$68 is ITT Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 19.53%. Meanwhile, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 3.57%. Based on the data shown earlier, ITT Inc. is looking more favorable than Kornit Digital Ltd., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ITT Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 87.5%. Insiders owned 0.5% of ITT Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Kornit Digital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67%

For the past year ITT Inc. was less bullish than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Summary

ITT Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Kornit Digital Ltd.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.