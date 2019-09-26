Reviewing ITT Inc. (ITT)’s and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)’s results

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 60 1.95 N/A 3.38 18.48 IDEX Corporation 160 4.98 N/A 5.40 31.15

In table 1 we can see ITT Inc. and IDEX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IDEX Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ITT Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. ITT Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of IDEX Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ITT Inc. and IDEX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7%

Risk & Volatility

ITT Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. IDEX Corporation’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ITT Inc. Its rival IDEX Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 2.4 respectively. IDEX Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ITT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ITT Inc. and IDEX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEX Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 12.14% for ITT Inc. with consensus price target of $69. Meanwhile, IDEX Corporation’s consensus price target is $171, while its potential upside is 4.16%. The results provided earlier shows that ITT Inc. appears more favorable than IDEX Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.7% of ITT Inc. shares and 98% of IDEX Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ITT Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of IDEX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23%

For the past year ITT Inc. has weaker performance than IDEX Corporation

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors ITT Inc.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.